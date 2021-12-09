Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,212,122 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $4,000,002.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INVA opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.