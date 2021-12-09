Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $78.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.82. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.75 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $213.71 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

