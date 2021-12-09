Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 86.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE NSR traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 73,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$547.87 million and a P/E ratio of 43.27.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

