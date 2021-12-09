Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,568 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $275.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

