North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOA. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

