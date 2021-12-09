Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to report sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.63 billion and the lowest is $5.94 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $26.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upped their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,304,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,264 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.48. 95,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,161. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

