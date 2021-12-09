Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Given a C$85.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 target price on Nutrien (TSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.63.

Shares of TSE NTR opened at C$89.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$85.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a one year low of C$59.45 and a one year high of C$91.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

