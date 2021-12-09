Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Major Shareholder Sells $13,720,000.00 in Stock

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NUVB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 739,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,130. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,647,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,096,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 2,065.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 878,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 304.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 479,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

