NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.75

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $234.75 and last traded at $234.66, with a volume of 12769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Aviva PLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

