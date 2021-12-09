Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 11.7% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) traded up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 9.00 and last traded at 8.97. 111,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,507,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 12.20 and a 200-day moving average of 17.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

