Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 12,429 Shares

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 12,429 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $155,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OII opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 3.32. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,095,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 59,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

