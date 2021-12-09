Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Buys 5,300 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

