Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Summer Road Llc Buys 5,300 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Summer Road Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00.
Shares of OCUL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $518.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 12.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 117.1% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 556,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 299,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $4,321,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 376.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.