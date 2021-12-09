Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.22 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

