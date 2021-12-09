Omni Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Omni has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006622 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.97 or 0.00322792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,297 coins and its circulating supply is 562,981 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.