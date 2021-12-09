Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears Sells 1,179 Shares

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $213,564.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Brian Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60.

Omnicell stock opened at $180.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 4.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

