OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.50. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $280.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.88.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,572 over the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.