Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $191.50 million-$192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.42 million.Ooma also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 68,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. Ooma has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $456.14 million, a P/E ratio of -197.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.90.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

