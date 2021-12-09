Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $50,956.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

