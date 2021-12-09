Optimum Investment Advisors Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.