Optimum Investment Advisors Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 56.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.5% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 326,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.37.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

