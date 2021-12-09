Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 4,950 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

NYSE:NKE opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

