Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 725 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $167.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.