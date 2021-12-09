Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.52 and a 200 day moving average of $158.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock valued at $31,055,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

