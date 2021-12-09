Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.18 EPS.

ORCL traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,486,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.