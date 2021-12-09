Orbs Hits Market Capitalization of $209.72 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. Orbs has a market capitalization of $209.72 million and $12.66 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00220731 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

