Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 123 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,787 shares of company stock worth $11,818,657 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace stock opened at $213.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average is $190.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.74 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

