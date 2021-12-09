Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 70 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $1,536,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,219 shares of company stock worth $11,218,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSA opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.74. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.21 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

