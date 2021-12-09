O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $151,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Western Financial Corporation lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 136,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $636.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $683.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

