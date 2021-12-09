Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and $1.71 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.96 or 0.08537489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00078662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.77 or 1.00077581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002777 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.