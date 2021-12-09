Origo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397,676.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Origo has traded down 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $1.55 million and $397,676.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.62 or 0.00219792 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Origo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

