Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.