Orion Capital Management LLC Has $140,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 340,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 146,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 58.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 37.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 333.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $33.14.

