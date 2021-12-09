Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.