Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 127,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74,552 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF

BSCM opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

