Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. B. Riley lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

OESX stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $116.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.24. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

