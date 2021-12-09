Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares in the company, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

OR traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 430,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,639. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,653.33. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$12.39 and a 12 month high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.07.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

