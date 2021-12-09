Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHI opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $108.09.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,470 shares of company stock worth $1,293,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

