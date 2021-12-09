Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $260.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

