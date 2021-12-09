Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $104.60 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day moving average of $94.63.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

