Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,298,000 after buying an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 472,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 267,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 95.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 422,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after buying an additional 206,417 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT opened at $131.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.85 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

