Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after acquiring an additional 718,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,195,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after acquiring an additional 238,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 635,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,913,000 after buying an additional 43,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

NYSE:BBL opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

