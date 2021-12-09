Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 48 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ICUI opened at $228.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.22. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.39 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.