Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SEE stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

