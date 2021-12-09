Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $290.00

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.66), with a volume of 27302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £127.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 253.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

