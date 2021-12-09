Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,386 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises about 1.1% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,651,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 482,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,044,000 after buying an additional 19,046 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $50.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.