Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 28,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 23,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $234.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.