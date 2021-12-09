Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day moving average of $127.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.