Pangolin Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $67.61 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pangolin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.76 or 0.08546153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.64 or 1.00112114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,963,053 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.