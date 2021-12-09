Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.35) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 579.60 ($7.69).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 547 ($7.25) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 429.14 ($5.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 578 ($7.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 539.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 537.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.20) per share, with a total value of £11,924.28 ($15,812.60).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.