Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magnite worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magnite by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,934 shares of company stock worth $2,482,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.